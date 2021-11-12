DigitalBits Price Down 1.7% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $592.22 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.53 or 0.00345499 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004559 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

