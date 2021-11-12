DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

DOCN stock traded up $9.74 on Friday, hitting $124.03. 1,846,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,570. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $124.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $1,285,941.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,161.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,359 shares of company stock valued at $18,690,409.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

