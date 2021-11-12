DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.67

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.67 and last traded at $120.32, with a volume of 8444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.29.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $1,370,079.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $426,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,359 shares of company stock valued at $18,690,409.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

