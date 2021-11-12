Digitex Futures Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00225991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00089616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

