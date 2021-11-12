Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.29 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded down $4.80 on Friday, hitting $320.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,777. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $364.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dillard’s stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Dillard’s worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

