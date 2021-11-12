Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $180.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.40.

DDS opened at $325.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $364.08.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dillard’s by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

