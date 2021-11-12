Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
