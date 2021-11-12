Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

