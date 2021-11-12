Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter worth $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 127.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 543.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 600,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the period. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IPA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:IPA opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.