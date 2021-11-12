Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter worth $796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 43.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 57.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.73. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

