DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.46

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.46 and traded as low as C$3.27. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 231,715 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$279.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.46.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

