Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $130.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

