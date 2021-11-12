Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,794 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of Discovery worth $38,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.