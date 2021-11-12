DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Lowered by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU stock opened at $254.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of -295.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.19.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.