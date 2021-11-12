DODO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $130.64 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. DODO has a total market capitalization of $197.04 million and $130.64 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00002782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00052723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00089732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.