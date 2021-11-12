Dogey-Inu Hits 1-Day Volume of $299,938.00 (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. Dogey-Inu has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and $299,938.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded up 157.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 974,980,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 413,921,632,015,891 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogey-Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

