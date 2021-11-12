Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CEO Buys $250,004.88 in Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:D opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

