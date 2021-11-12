Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CEO Buys $250,004.88 in Stock

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:D opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.11.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
