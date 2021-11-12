Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.11.

NYSE:D traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.74. 3,213,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,997. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

