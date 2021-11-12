Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.
NYSE:DPZ opened at $506.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.05. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72.
In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
See Also: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.