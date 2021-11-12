DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.96.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

