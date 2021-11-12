DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Susquehanna

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $12.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.58. 90,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,817. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.50 and a 200 day moving average of $179.96.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 348,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,442,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

