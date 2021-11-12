DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $210.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.96.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $63,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

