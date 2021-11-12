DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $270.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.50 and its 200-day moving average is $179.96. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $679,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

