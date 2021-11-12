Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Dorman Products by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $117.30 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.