Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $35.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,138. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.86, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

