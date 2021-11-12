Douglas Hailey Buys 25,000 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BGSF stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. BGSF, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BGSF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BGSF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.