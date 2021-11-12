DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,685,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,172 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $140,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $3,288,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,507,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,152,277 shares of company stock worth $178,482,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Roth Capital decreased their target price on DraftKings from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

