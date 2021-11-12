Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DFH. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $17.00 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

