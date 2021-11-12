Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $15.50. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 3,746 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

