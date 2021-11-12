Dror Bacher Sells 804 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) COO Dror Bacher sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $15,348.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dror Bacher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Dror Bacher sold 200 shares of DarioHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $3,816.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of DarioHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41.

DRIO stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $289.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Aegis decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

