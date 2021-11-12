DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DSPG. Colliers Securities downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen downgraded DSP Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DSP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.77, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DSP Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after buying an additional 305,558 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in DSP Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after buying an additional 285,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DSP Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after buying an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DSP Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 135,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

