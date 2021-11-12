Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

DNB traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 4,275,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

