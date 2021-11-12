DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives $91.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of DD stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.21. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after purchasing an additional 322,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

