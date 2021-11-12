Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 302,000 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.

NYSE CWAN opened at $22.21 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

