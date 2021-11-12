DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.