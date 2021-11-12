DX (Group) (LON:DX) Price Target Raised to GBX 55

DX (Group) (LON:DX) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.97 million and a PE ratio of 50.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.52. DX has a 12 month low of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 38 ($0.50).
DX (Group) Company Profile
