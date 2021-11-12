DX (Group) (LON:DX) Price Target Raised to GBX 55

DX (Group) (LON:DX) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.97 million and a PE ratio of 50.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.52. DX has a 12 month low of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

