Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Dynatronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 169,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,683. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

