E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €11.50 ($13.53) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

EOAN opened at €11.05 ($13.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.55. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

