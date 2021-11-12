Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

EGRX traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $674.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.69. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

