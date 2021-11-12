Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.81. 13,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $175.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,668 shares of company stock valued at $31,768,719. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

