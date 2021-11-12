Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.58

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.58 and traded as high as $15.20. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 77,152 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EFT)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.
