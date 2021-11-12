Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.58

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.58 and traded as high as $15.20. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 77,152 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 651,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

