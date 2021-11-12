EchoLink Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $457,367.84 and approximately $15,560.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00052814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00221859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00090311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

