Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Ecovyst updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECVT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

