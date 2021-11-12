Edap Tms (EDAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts expect Edap Tms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EDAP opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

