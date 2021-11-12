Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.49

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 10779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDNMY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale began coverage on Edenred in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edenred presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.99.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

