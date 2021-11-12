Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.
EPC stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
