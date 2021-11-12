Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

EPC stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

