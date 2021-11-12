Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) by 151.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,116 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.43% of Edgewise Therapeutics worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,405 shares of company stock worth $2,107,383.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

