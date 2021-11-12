Edward L. Monser Buys 80 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of APD opened at $310.52 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.94 and its 200-day moving average is $285.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.