eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.90 million-$22.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.82 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

