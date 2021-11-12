Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

EENEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS EENEF remained flat at $$13.95 during trading hours on Thursday. Electrocomponents has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $14.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

