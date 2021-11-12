Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 3,315 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,746. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.41 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 262.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,779 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 987,898 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $140,528,000 after purchasing an additional 87,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 721,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

